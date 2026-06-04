BioTech
SPRC

SciSparc Subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Completes Acquisition Of CliniQuantum; Stock Up

June 04, 2026 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system disorders, announced that its subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Inc. (NTLX) has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in CliniQuantum Ltd.

Under the purchase agreement, NeuroThera acquired approximately 54% of CliniQuantum's issued and outstanding shares in exchange for common shares valued at about CAD$9.46 million. In addition, CliniQuantum's selling shareholders may be eligible for earn-out payments of up to $2.5 million, contingent on milestones such as patent filings and fundraising achievements.

CliniQuantum is a private Israeli technology company developing a platform that applies quantum simulation and Monte Carlo methods to clinical trial data analysis. The goal is to improve trial precision by identifying patient subgroups that respond more effectively to investigational therapies.

The company's key asset is a license agreement with Quantum X Labs Ltd., granting exclusive worldwide rights to certain patents and know-how in the field of quantum simulation for clinical trials. This includes a U.S. provisional patent application covering advanced quantum sampling methods.

The acquisition strengthens NeuroThera's technological capabilities and positions SciSparc to integrate quantum-based analytics into its drug development pipeline. The transaction is expected to accelerate clinical trial precision and broaden therapeutic applications in central nervous system disorders.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-9 reverse stock split on March 2, 2026.

SPRC is currently trading at $12.50, up 32.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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