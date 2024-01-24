SciSparc Spikes On $20 Mln Standby Equity Purchase Agreement With YA

(RTTNews) - SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) shares are surging more than 61 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced $20 million standby equity purchase agreement with YA II PN, Ltd., a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP.

Under the terms, YA will be purchasing ordinary shares at a 3% discount of the weighted average price.

The specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said the proceeds from the potential offering will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Currently SPRC is at $6.94, up 71.41 percent from the previous close of $3.46 on a volume of 10,060,023.

