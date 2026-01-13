SciSparc Signs Agreement To Acquire Patent Portfolio For Endoscopic Technologies; Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company operating through its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera Labs, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a broad portfolio of patents, trademarks, and intellectual property related to innovative endoscopic systems and medical imaging technologies from Xylo Technologies Ltd.

The portfolio includes rights to the MUSE system, a single-use endoscopic device designed for transoral fundoplication, a minimally invasive procedure used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

SciSparc plans to begin commercialization of the acquired technologies immediately after the transaction closes.

Under the agreement, SciSparc will issue ordinary shares to Xylo representing 19.99% of SciSparc's outstanding share capital as of the closing date, set for March 8, 2026.

The company may alternatively issue pre-funded warrants in place of some or all of the shares. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Xylo previously commercialized the MUSE system in Greater China through a 2019 licensing and distribution agreement with a Shanghai-based medical instruments company, receiving $3 million upfront.

SciSparc intends to replicate this model in North America, Europe, and Latin America by pursuing exclusive regional distribution partnerships to accelerate global commercialization and generate new revenue streams.

According to a May 2025 market research report cited by the company, the global GERD device market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.03 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 3.24% from 2025 to 2030.

SciSparc continues to advance its pharmaceutical programs focused on cannabinoid-based therapeutics, including candidates for Tourette syndrome, Alzheimer's disease agitation, autism spectrum disorder, and status epilepticus. The company also maintains a controlling interest in a subsidiary selling hemp seed oil-based products on the Amazon.com Marketplace.

SPRC has traded between $1.25 and $17.82 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $1.99, up 37.55%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.