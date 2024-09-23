SciSparc Says FDA OKs Initiation Of Phase IIb Clinical Trial For SCI-110 To Treat Tourette Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that its investigational new drug (IND) application for its first in class drug candidate SCI-110 study may proceed with its Phase IIb clinical trials in the U.S. in adults patients with Tourette Syndrome (TS).

SciSparc has taken a major step forward with its proprietary SCI-110 for the treatment of TS with its submission of an IND application to the FDA for its phase IIb clinical trial.

The phase IIb clinical trial will be conducted at three global leading centers of excellence: the Yale Child Study Center at the Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut, United States, the Hannover Medical School in Hannover, Germany, and at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel.

The Company has already secured the Institutional Review Board approvals from all three clinical sites, as well as approval from all related federal administrations.

