SciSparc Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)

SciSparc Ltd. has regained Nasdaq compliance, meeting the minimum bid price requirement for its ordinary shares.

SciSparc Ltd. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. This compliance was confirmed by Nasdaq on July 18, 2025, after the company’s share price maintained $1.00 or greater for ten consecutive business days, effectively closing the previous deficiency issue. SciSparc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing cannabinoid-based therapies for central nervous system disorders, with ongoing programs aimed at conditions such as Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer’s, and autism. The company also has interests in selling hemp seed oil products on Amazon.

Potential Positives

The company has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which may enhance investor confidence and stabilize its stock price.

The closing bid price for the company's ordinary shares was at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days, indicating improved market performance.

This compliance reinstatement allows the company to continue trading on Nasdaq, which can increase visibility and access to capital markets.

The company is actively advancing its drug development programs focusing on significant medical conditions, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release confirms a prior compliance issue with Nasdaq regarding the minimum bid price, indicating that the company was at risk of being delisted.



Even though the company has regained compliance, this situation may undermine investor confidence and raise concerns about the company's financial stability.



The focus on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals may lead to regulatory challenges and uncertainties, as the market for such products is highly scrutinized.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from SciSparc Ltd.?

SciSparc Ltd. announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as of July 18, 2025.

Which rule did SciSparc comply with?

The company has complied with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), maintaining a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

How long did SciSparc's shares meet the bid price requirement?

The company's ordinary shares maintained a bid price of $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive business days.

What therapies is SciSparc developing?

SciSparc is developing therapies for Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, autism, and status epilepticus.

Where can investors find more information about SciSparc?

Investors can contact SciSparc through email at IR@scisparc.com or by phone at +972-3-6167055.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $SPRC stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Tel Aviv, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (“SciSparc” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPRC), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders and rare diseases of the central nervous system, reported the receipt on July 18, 2025 of a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company’s ordinary shares to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.





The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.







About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):







SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds’ oil-based products on the









Amazon.com





Marketplace.







Investor Contact:









IR@scisparc.com







Tel: +972-3-6167055



