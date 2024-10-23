SciSparc Ltd. Gains Shareholder Approval for Proposals

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has released an update.

SciSparc Ltd. announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals at the recent annual general meeting, marking a successful step in the company’s strategic initiatives. This approval aligns with the Israeli Companies Law and further solidifies SciSparc’s operational framework as outlined in their recent proxy statements.

