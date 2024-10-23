News & Insights

SciSparc Ltd. Gains Shareholder Approval for Proposals

October 23, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has released an update.

SciSparc Ltd. announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals at the recent annual general meeting, marking a successful step in the company’s strategic initiatives. This approval aligns with the Israeli Companies Law and further solidifies SciSparc’s operational framework as outlined in their recent proxy statements.

