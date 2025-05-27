SciSparc Ltd. Announces Publication of Novel Japanese Patent for Enhanced Pain Management Therapy Combining Paracetamol and PEA

SciSparc announces a Japanese divisional patent for a new paracetamol and PEA combination aimed at improving pain management.

Quiver AI Summary

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Tel Aviv, has announced the publication of a Japanese divisional patent for a new pharmaceutical combination of paracetamol and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA). This innovative combination may improve pain and fever relief while allowing for lower doses of paracetamol, potentially reducing side effects and risks associated with its usage. SciSparc's CEO, Oz Adler, emphasized the significance of this advancement in pain management, highlighting the synergy between paracetamol and PEA in enhancing treatment outcomes for various types of pain and fever. The company is also involved in developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals for conditions such as Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, and autism, among others.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a novel Japanese divisional patent that introduces a new pharmaceutical combination that may enhance pain relief and fever relief.

This innovation may provide a safer and more effective treatment option for millions of patients worldwide, reducing the required dose of paracetamol and minimizing risks associated with higher doses.

The patent underscores SciSparc's commitment to advancing pain management solutions and highlights its focus on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, which could enhance its market position in this sector.

The CEO's statement emphasizes the potential broad impact of the new drug candidate, illustrating the company's innovative approach to drug development for common medical issues.

Potential Negatives

The release is heavily reliant on forward-looking statements, which indicate a high level of uncertainty regarding the actual benefits and market potential of the new pharmaceutical combination, making it speculative.



The company indicates that there are various risks and uncertainties associated with the statements made in the release, which could detract from investor confidence.



While the announcement introduces a new patent, it does not provide concrete data or evidence supporting the claimed advantages over existing treatments, which may raise skepticism about the innovation's validity.

FAQ

What is the new patent announced by SciSparc?

SciSparc announced a Japanese divisional patent for a pharmaceutical combination of paracetamol and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) enhancing pain and fever relief.

How does the new drug combination improve treatment?

The combination may enhance pain and fever relief with lower doses of paracetamol, potentially reducing side effects and improving safety.

What are the implications of this patent for pain management?

This patent could provide a safer alternative for pain management, reducing risks associated with high doses of paracetamol for patients of all ages.

What other drug development programs is SciSparc involved in?

SciSparc is developing programs for treating Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, autism, and status epilepticus using cannabinoid pharmaceuticals.

How can I contact SciSparc for investor inquiries?

Investors can contact SciSparc at IR@scisparc.com or call +972-3-6167055 for inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $SPRC stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders and rare diseases of the central nervous system, announced today the publication of a Japanese divisional patent.





The patent application introduces a novel pharmaceutical combination of paracetamol and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) that may enhance pain relief and fever relief with lower doses and fewer side effects compared to paracetamol monotherapy, with potential for safer and more effective treatment for millions worldwide.





“This patent represents a significant innovation in pain management, that potentially could offer a safer alternative for patients of all ages for using this very common drug,” said Oz Adler, Chief Executive Officer of SciSparc. “This drug candidate combines paracetamol, a widely used pain reliever and fever reducer, with PEA, a natural compound that boosts the body’s endocannabinoid system. By working synergistically, the combination may reduce the required paracetamol dose, minimizing risks like liver damage while improving outcomes for acute, chronic, and neuropathic pain, as well as fever.”







About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):







SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds’ oil-based products on the



Amazon.com



Marketplace.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when discussing the potential benefits and advantages of the novel pharmaceutical combination of paracetamol and PEA and that the patent represents a significant innovation in pain management, that potentially could offer a safer alternative for patients of all ages for using this very common drug. Since such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 24, 2025, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.





Investor Contact:







IR@scisparc.com







Tel: +972-3-6167055



