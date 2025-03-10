SciSparc Ltd. and Clearmind Medicine Inc. Announce Patent Application for Combination Treatment of Cocaine Addiction

SciSparc and Clearmind announced a patent application for a cocaine addiction treatment combining their respective compounds.

SciSparc Ltd. has announced a collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. that has resulted in the publication of a patent application in South Korea for a combination treatment aimed at cocaine addiction. The treatment incorporates Clearmind’s 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI) and SciSparc’s Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), based on promising preclinical trial results from Professor Gal Yadid's team at Bar-Ilan University. These trials found that MEAI significantly reduced cocaine-seeking behavior in animals without affecting their responses to natural rewards, indicating a targeted action on drug-related cravings. This patent publication adds to existing applications in other regions, highlighting the ongoing collaboration in developing novel therapeutic solutions for central nervous system disorders.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with Clearmind Medicine has resulted in a significant patent application published by the South Korean Intellectual Property Office, indicating progress in developing a potentially effective treatment for cocaine addiction.

The study shows that MEAI has a targeted effect on drug-related cravings without impairing natural reward responses, suggesting a promising mechanism for future therapies in addiction treatment.

The ongoing patent applications in multiple territories highlight the company's active role in expanding its intellectual property portfolio, which can enhance its market position and business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on preclinical trial results may raise concerns about the viability and effectiveness of the treatments in human subjects, potentially limiting investor confidence.

The press release underscores the early-stage nature of SciSparc's products, which may deter potential investors seeking established, market-ready solutions.

The mention of forward-looking statements coupled with various risks and uncertainties may indicate instability and variability in the company's projections, which could negatively impact stock performance.

FAQ

What is the recent collaboration between SciSparc and Clearmind Medicine?

SciSparc and Clearmind Medicine's collaboration has resulted in a patent application for a combination treatment of cocaine addiction.

What treatments are involved in the patent application?

The patent application involves Clearmind’s MEAI and SciSparc’s Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) for treating cocaine addiction.

What were the results of the preclinical trials?

Preclinical trials showed that MEAI significantly reduced cocaine-induced craving without affecting responses to natural rewards.

What is the focus of SciSparc Ltd.?

SciSparc Ltd. focuses on developing therapies for central nervous system disorders using cannabinoid pharmaceuticals.

How many patent families does Clearmind Medicine hold?

Clearmind Medicine holds an intellectual portfolio consisting of nineteen patent families, including thirty-one granted patents.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, announced today that its collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND) has led to the publication of a patent application by the South Korean Intellectual Property Office (“KIPO”). The patent application relates to a combination treatment using Clearmind’s 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (“MEAI”) and SciSparc’s Palmitoylethanolamide (“PEA”) for the treatment of cocaine addiction.





The patent is based on preclinical trial results led by Professor Gal Yadid and his team at the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center at Bar-Ilan University in Israel. These results followed an earlier experiment in which animals treated with MEAI exhibited a significant reduction in cocaine-induced craving.





Building on these findings, further research assessed whether MEAI’s effect on drug-seeking behavior extends to natural rewards, as reward-based reinforcement is a fundamental survival mechanism across species. The study produced positive results, demonstrating that while MEAI reduced cocaine-seeking behavior, it did not impair the rats’ response to natural rewards, such as sucrose. This suggests that MEAI’s effect on drug craving is not linked to the general reward system but rather specifically targets drug-related compulsions.





This latest publication adds to multiple patent applications already filed in the U.S. and other global territories as part of the ongoing SciSparc-Clearmind collaboration.







About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):







SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of ASD and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seed oil-based products on Amazon Marketplace.







About Clearmind Medicine Inc.







Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.





The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.





Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”





For further information visit:





https://www.clearmindmedicine.com











Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential of MEAI’s effect on drug craving. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.







