SciSparc Ltd. to Acquire AutoMax Motors Ltd.

November 29, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has released an update.

SciSparc Ltd. is set to merge with AutoMax Motors Ltd., a prominent vehicle importer in Israel, making AutoMax a wholly-owned subsidiary. The estimated merger consideration is approximately $2.33 million, based on SciSparc’s average closing share price. This strategic move is expected to enhance SciSparc’s market position and financial potential.

