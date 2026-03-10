BioTech
SPRC

SciSparc Falls 14% As NeuroThera Moves To Acquire Majority Stake In CliniQuantum

March 10, 2026 — 10:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) are down by 14% as its majority-owned subsidiary, NeuroThera Labs, signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in CliniQuantum, a company developing quantum-powered platforms to modernize clinical trials.

NeuroThera, in which SciSparc holds a 75% interest, agreed to purchase approximately 54% of CliniQuantum's outstanding shares.

CliniQuantum specializes in quantum simulation and quantum Monte Carlo technologies, aiming to use quantum computing to analyze massive clinical datasets and design faster, more adaptive studies.

Under the agreement, NeuroThera will acquire 56,375 CliniQ shares in exchange for 56.6 million NeuroThera common shares, valued at roughly $9.46 million based on recent trading averages. The selling shareholders may also receive up to $2.5 million in earn-out payments tied to future patent filings and fundraising milestones over a three-year period.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2026, pending an Israeli tax ruling and other customary conditions. SciSparc said the acquisition strengthens its broader strategy of expanding beyond cannabinoid-based drug development into advanced technologies that support clinical research.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-9 reverse stock split on March 4, 2026.

SPRC is currently trading at $4.78, down 14%.

