SciSparc Extends Merger Deadline with AutoMax Motors

November 27, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has released an update.

SciSparc Ltd. has announced a second addendum to its merger agreement with AutoMax Motors Ltd., extending the deadline for the merger completion to March 31, 2025. This move provides additional time for the companies to finalize the merger, which was initially slated to close by the end of November 2024. Investors watching these developments may see potential strategic synergies between the companies in the coming months.

