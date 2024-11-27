SciSparc Extends Merger Deadline with AutoMax Motors

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SciSparc Ltd. has announced a second addendum to its merger agreement with AutoMax Motors Ltd., extending the deadline for the merger completion to March 31, 2025. This move provides additional time for the companies to finalize the merger, which was initially slated to close by the end of November 2024. Investors watching these developments may see potential strategic synergies between the companies in the coming months.

For further insights into SPRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.