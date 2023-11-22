SciSparc, Deere & Company, Baidu, Marathon Digital, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks showed a positive trend on Wednesday. The Dow Jones index rose by approximately 184 points, marking an increase of 0.5% to 35,273.03. Similarly, the NASDAQ index climbed 0.46% to 14,265.86, while the S&P 500 also experienced growth, gaining 0.41% to 4,556.62. This upward movement in the stock market reflects a dynamic economic landscape.

Transitioning to individual stock performances, these are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC)

SciSparc saw a significant rise, closing at 16.80% higher with a price of $7.44. The stock fluctuated between $7.08 and $8.89 throughout the day, while its 52-week range is between $2.8 and $34.55. The surge in SciSparc’s stock is attributed to its announcement of a non-binding letter of intent to merge with a vehicle importer company in Israel, a move that could significantly impact its market position.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company’s stock declined by 3.11%, closing at $370.76. The stock’s intraday high and low were $373.34 and $355.66, respectively, with a 52-week range of $345.55 to $450. The drop in Deere’s shares came after its fourth-quarter FY23 results showed a decrease in net sales and revenue, impacting investor confidence.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu’s performance was positive, with a 5.91% increase to close at $120.12. The stock moved between $115.04 and $121.18 during the day, and its 52-week range is $92.78 to $160.88. Baidu’s rise is linked to its upbeat third-quarter financial results and favorable analyst coverage following the earnings report.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings closed the day with a 5.92% increase at $10.92. The stock’s intraday high was $10.98, with a low of $9.88, and its 52-week range is $3.11 to $19.88. The growth in Marathon Digital’s stock is attributed to the overall uptrend in the crypto market and the positive developments surrounding Bitcoin.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla’s stock saw a decrease of 2.90%, closing at $234.21. The stock fluctuated between $231.4 and $244.01 during the day, with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $299.29. The decline in Tesla’s shares follows recent legal developments where a judge suggested that Tesla and CEO Elon Musk may have been aware of significant flaws in the Autopilot system.

