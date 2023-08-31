Sciplay Corp - (SCPL) Price Target Increased by 6.62% to 21.63

The average one-year price target for Sciplay Corp - (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been revised to 21.63 / share. This is an increase of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 20.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.71% from the latest reported closing price of 22.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sciplay Corp -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCPL is 0.19%, an increase of 10.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 20,097K shares. The put/call ratio of SCPL is 7.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIG Advisors holds 1,376K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mangrove Partners holds 1,177K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 1,077K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 900K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 25.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 68.78% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 781K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 77.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 532.13% over the last quarter.

Sciplay Background Information

SciPlay is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games typically include slots-style game play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of its games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to its internally created games, its content library includes recognizable, real-world slot and table games content from Scientific Games Corporation. SciPlay has access to Scientific Games Corporation's library of more than 1,500 iconic casino titles which the company integrates across its different games.

