ScinoPharm Wins First FDA Approval With Glatiramer Acetate Injection For Multiple Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - ScinoPharm Taiwan (TWSE: 1789) today announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Glatiramer Acetate Injection, a generic version of Teva's Copaxone, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting the central nervous system. Patients often experience relapses and progressive disability, with nearly one million people living with MS in the U.S.

ScinoPharm's approval demonstrates its capability in high-barrier manufacturing and expands its role beyond APIs into finished dosage products.

The FDA approval was based on extensive analytical and biological equivalence studies, confirming that ScinoPharm's formulation matches the reference drug in safety and efficacy.

This approval marks the company's first FDA-approved finished drug, representing a significant milestone as the company transitions into commercial-stage operations. TWSE: 1789 has traded between TWD 16.25 and TWD 23.65. The stock closed Friday's trading at TWD 17.10, down 0.29%.

