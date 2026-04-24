Scinai Secure $2.61 Million In Private Placement To Advance CDMO Expansion; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (SCNI) has entered into a $2.61 million private placement financing agreement, strengthening its cash position as it advances its inflammation and immunology pipeline and expands its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services platform.

The financing includes the purchase and sale of 5,208,333 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $0.48 per ADS, each representing 4,000 ordinary shares. Investors will also receive Series A warrants to purchase up to 5,208,333 ADSs at an exercise price of $0.48 per ADS, exercisable immediately for two years, and Series B warrants to purchase an additional 5,208,333 ADSs at an exercise price of $0.55, exercisable immediately for five years.

In a parallel warrant inducement agreement, an existing institutional investor agreed to immediately exercise 229,310 ADS warrants at $0.48 per ADS. In return, the investor will receive 458,621 new unregistered warrants with a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.55.

Scinai expects the combined transactions to generate approximately $2.61 million in gross proceeds, before fees and expenses. Closing is anticipated on or about April 27, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The company stated that the funds will support the expansion of its CDMO platform, advancement of customer programs, and selective investment in its immunotherapy pipeline, which focuses on innovative inflammation and immunology therapeutics. Scinai noted that the financing will help drive execution of its broader growth strategy.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole financial advisor for the transaction. The securities were offered under exemptions from registration pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) and Regulation D of the Securities Act.

SCNI has traded between $0.45 and $6.18 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.82, up 81.10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.