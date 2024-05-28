Scinai Immunotherapeutics Faces Nasdaq Compliance Issues

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) has released an update.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, is currently noncompliant with Nasdaq’s minimum shareholders’ equity and $1.00 bid price requirements for continued listing. The company plans to present a compliance strategy to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel, potentially converting part of their European Investment Bank loan into equity. Despite these notices, Scinai’s shares continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ‘SCNI’.

