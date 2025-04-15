Scilex Wins Health Canada Approval For ELYXYB To Treat Acute Migraine With Or Without Aura

(RTTNews) - Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) announced Tuesday that Health Canada's Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, Bureau of Cardiology, Allergy and Neurological Sciences has approved ELYXYB for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.

ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) is the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for migraine in the U.S. and now expands into the Canadian market.

The approval opens doors for Scilex in a market where migraine affects over 2.7 million Canadians, with the migraine therapeutics space projected to reach $400 million by 2025.

In clinical studies, ELYXYB showed rapid onset of action, providing pain relief in as little as 15 minutes and significant relief within 45 minutes in about half of patients.

As an NSAID, it's positioned as a first-line treatment and potentially has lower gastrointestinal side effects than others in its class.

"We are very excited to expand the use of ELYXYB to Canada... especially meaningful given the drug is manufactured in Canada," said Dr. Dmitri Lissin, Chief Medical Officer of Scilex.

Canada represents a strategic pharmaceutical market for global expansion, and this move strengthens Scilex's international footprint as it continues focusing on non-opioid therapies for acute and chronic pain.

Currently, SCLX is trading at $7.33 up by 11.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.