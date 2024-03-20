News & Insights

Markets
SCLX

Scilex, Takeda Settle Paragraph IV Patent Infringement Lawsuit - Quick Facts

March 20, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) announced that the company and its subsidiary, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, have entered into a settlement agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company to resolve the Paragraph IV patent infringement lawsuit that Takeda filed against the Scilex Parties in federal district court in Delaware in November 2023. The Scilex Parties entered into a License Agreement with Takeda granting Scilex Holding Company and its affiliates a non-exclusive license to certain patents owned by Takeda.

The litigation was related to Scilex's filing of a sNDA with the FDA seeking to expand the label for FDA-approved liquid colchicine product, Gloperba, a preventive treatment for gout.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCLX
TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.