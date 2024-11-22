News & Insights

Scilex Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

November 22, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), a company focused on non-opioid pain management solutions, announced on Friday that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements.

The notice, issued on November 21, 2024, states that Scilex missed the deadline for filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024.

According to the Nasdaq regulations, Scilex has 60 days, until January 20, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is approved, the company could be granted an extension of up to 180 days, until May 19, 2025, to submit the overdue report.

Scilex intends to file the Q3 Form 10-Q as soon as possible and will provide a compliance plan if required.

SCLX closed Thursday's trading at $0.55, down 2.32%. In premarket trading today, the stock is down another 2.44% at $0.53.

