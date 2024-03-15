News & Insights

Markets
SCLX

Scilex Pharma Enters Definitive Mutual Release And Settlement Agreement With Virpax

March 15, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) said the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings of Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex's former controlling stockholder, approved the settlement and mutual release agreement between Scilex's subsidiary, Scilex Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento, on the one hand, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals, on the other hand. Virpax is obligated to make the payments to Scilex: $3.5 million by March 18, 2024; and $2.5 million by July 1, 2024.

Pursuant to the definitive settlement agreement, each of the Plaintiffs and Virpax provide mutual releases of all claims that exist as of March 14, 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.