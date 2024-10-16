Scilex Holding To Explore Ways To Maximize Value Scilex Pharma.

(RTTNews) - Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), Wednesday announced that it has authorized management to explore ways to maximize the value of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scilex Pharma.

The way includes a spinoff or public listing of securities of Scilex Pharma in markets and on securities exchanges outside of the U.S., including Hong Kong, and/or a potential strategic transaction or dividend of Scilex Pharma common stock to Scilex stockholders.

Scilex Pharma launched its first commercial product in October 2018, ZTlido (lidocaine topical system), a prescription lidocaine topical system that is designed with novel technology to address the limitations of current prescription lidocaine therapies by providing significantly improved adhesion and continuous pain relief throughout the 12-hour administration period.

