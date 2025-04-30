Scilex Holding Company Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Requirement

Scilex Holding Company confirms compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement, continuing its trade under symbols SCLX and SCLXW.

Scilex Holding Company has announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement of $1.00 per share on the Nasdaq Stock Market after maintaining this price for ten consecutive trading days, as of April 30, 2025. The company's stock and public warrants will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "SCLX" and "SCLXW." Scilex is focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for various conditions, including acute and chronic pain, with FDA-approved products like ZTlido®, ELYXYB®, and Gloperba®. The company also has several product candidates in development, aiming to address unmet medical needs in pain management. Further information about Scilex and its products can be found on their official website and through various linked resources.

Potential Positives

Scilex Holding Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, reflecting improved market confidence and stability in its stock performance.



The company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ensures ongoing visibility and accessibility for investors, which may facilitate future fundraising efforts.



This announcement highlights Scilex's commitment to advancing non-opioid pain management solutions, positioning itself as a leader in a market with high unmet needs.



Scilex's range of products, including FDA-approved therapies like ZTlido®, ELYXYB®, and Gloperba®, showcases its potential for generating revenue and addressing diverse pain management needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the company was previously out of compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing bid price requirement, indicating potential financial instability.

There are multiple forward-looking statements regarding the development and commercialization of treatments, which introduces uncertainty and potential risks if the company fails to meet these expectations.

FAQ

What is the recent compliance announcement by Scilex Holding Company?

Scilex has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing bid price requirement of $1.00 per share as of April 30, 2025.

What trading symbols does Scilex use on Nasdaq?

Scilex’s common stock trades under the symbol “SCLX” and its public warrants trade under “SCLXW” on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

What products does Scilex Holding Company offer?

Scilex offers non-opioid pain management products like ZTlido®, ELYXYB®, and Gloperba® for effective pain relief and treatment.

What product candidates are in Scilex's pipeline?

Scilex is developing SP-102, SP-103, and SP-104, targeting pain management and conditions like fibromyalgia and low back pain.

Where is Scilex Holding Company headquartered?

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today announced that it has received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for at least ten consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on April 30, 2025.





The Company’s common stock and public warrants will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “SCLX” and “SCLXW”, respectively.





For more information on Scilex Holding Company, refer to www.scilexholding.com



www.scilexholding.com







For more information on Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., refer to www.semnurpharma.com



www.semnurpharma.com







For more information on ZTlido® including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.ztlido.com



www.ztlido.com



.





For more information on ELYXYB®, including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.elyxyb.com



www.elyxyb.com



.





For more information on Gloperba®, including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.gloperba.com



www.gloperba.com



.







https://www.facebook.com/scilex.pharm









https://www.linkedin.com/company/scilex-holding-company/









info@scilexholding.com









About Scilex Holding Company







Scilex Holding Company is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and is dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex’s commercial products include: (i) ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) Gloperba®, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.





In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA” or “SP-102”), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study and was granted Fast Track status from the FDA in 2017; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of acute pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in acute low back pain. SP-103 has been granted Fast Track status from the FDA in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia.





Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting concerning the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements related to Scilex and its subsidiaries under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Scilex’s potential development and commercialization of treatments for obesity, neurodegenerative, cardiometabolic disease.





Risks and uncertainties that could cause Scilex’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: Scilex’s ability to remain in compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements and to maintain the listing of the Company’s securities thereon; Scilex’s ability to develop and commercialize treatments for obesity, neurodegenerative, cardiometabolic disease; risks associated with the unpredictability of trading markets and whether a market will be established for Scilex’s common stock; general economic, political and business conditions; risks related to COVID-19 (and other similar disruptions); the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex’s product candidates; the risk that Scilex will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that Scilex’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the outcome of the trials and studies for SP-102, SP-103 or SP-104 may not be successful or reflect positive outcomes; risks that the prior results of the clinical and investigator-initiated trials of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104 may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks described in Scilex’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Scilex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed or may file with the SEC, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and Scilex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as may be required by law.







Contacts:







Investors and Media





Scilex Holding Company





960 San Antonio Road





Palo Alto, CA 94303





Office: (650) 516-4310





Email:



investorrelations@scilexholding.com







Website:



www.scilexholding.com







SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark owned by Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.





ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company.





Gloperba® is the subject of an exclusive, transferable license to use the registered trademark by Scilex Holding Company.





ELYXYB® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Holding Company.





All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





© 2025 Scilex Holding Company All Rights Reserved.



