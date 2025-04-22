Scilex Holding Company Announces New Record Date for Preferred Stock Dividend

Scilex Holding Company has changed its preferred stock dividend record date to May 2, 2025.

Scilex Holding Company has announced a change to the record date for its preferred stock dividend, moving it from April 11, 2025, to May 2, 2025. This adjustment is subject to further changes by the Board of Directors, with the payment date to be determined in the following 60 days. Scilex is focused on developing non-opioid treatments for pain management and has several commercial products, including ZTlido®, ELYXYB®, and Gloperba®, along with promising product candidates in various stages of development. The company emphasizes advancing patient outcomes in areas of acute and chronic pain, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Potential Positives

Scilex Holding Company has announced a new record date for its preferred stock dividend, indicating a commitment to returning value to its shareholders.



The company's focus on non-opioid pain management products positions it in a growing market with high unmet needs, potentially leading to significant revenue opportunities.



Scilex's FDA-approved products, such as ELYXYB® for migraines and ZTlido® for neuropathic pain, enhance its commercial portfolio, which may bolster future sales and investor confidence.



Fast Track designations from the FDA for product candidates like SP-102 and SP-103 demonstrate the company's potential for expedited development and market entry, which could lead to quicker revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

Changing the record date for the preferred stock dividend may create uncertainty and concern among investors about the company's financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The press release highlights multiple risks and uncertainties regarding the company's ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The potential for the Board to revoke the Dividend adds further instability, potentially leading to a lack of trust from current and prospective investors.

FAQ

What is the new record date for Scilex's preferred stock dividend?

The new record date for the preferred stock dividend is May 2, 2025.

When will Scilex announce the payment date for the dividend?

The payment date will be determined by the Board within 60 days following the new record date.

What types of products does Scilex develop?

Scilex specializes in non-opioid pain management products for acute and chronic pain, as well as neurologic and metabolic diseases.

Where is Scilex Holding Company headquartered?

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

What is SEMDEXA™?

SEMDexa™ (SP-102) is a novel non-opioid gel formulation for treating chronic radicular pain and is in clinical development.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved changing the previously announced record date of April 11, 2025 for its previously announced dividend of Scilex preferred stock (the “Dividend”) to its stockholders and certain other securityholders of Scilex. The new record date for the Dividend will be May 2, 2025 (the “New Record Date”). Subject to the Board’s right to further change the New Record Date, the payment date (the “Payment Date”) will be determined by subsequent resolutions of the Board, which will be within 60 days following the New Record Date.





About Scilex Holding Company







Scilex Holding Company is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and is dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex’s commercial products include: (i) ZTlido



®



(lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) Gloperba



®



, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.





In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA” or “SP-102”), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study and was granted Fast Track status from the FDA in 2017; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of acute pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in acute low back pain. SP-103 has been granted Fast Track status from the FDA in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia.





Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.







About Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Semnur”) is a clinical late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pain therapies. Semnur’s product candidate, SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), is the first non-opioid novel gel formulation administered epidurally in development for patients with moderate to severe chronic radicular pain/sciatica.





Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting concerning the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements related to Scilex and its subsidiaries under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Scilex’s declaration and payment of the Dividend and timing thereof (including that the Board may change the New Record Date and, as a result, the Payment Date), Scilex’s potential development and commercialization of treatments for obesity, neurodegenerative, cardiometabolic disease.





Risks and uncertainties that could cause Scilex’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the Board’s right to change the New Record Date and/or revoke the Dividend, Scilex’s ability to develop and commercialize treatments for obesity, neurodegenerative, cardiometabolic disease; risks associated with the unpredictability of trading markets and whether a market will be established for Scilex’s common stock; general economic, political and business conditions; risks related to COVID-19 (and other similar disruptions); the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex’s product candidates; the risk that Scilex will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that Scilex’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the outcome of the trials and studies for SP-102, SP-103 or SP-104 may not be successful or reflect positive outcomes; risks that the prior results of the clinical and investigator-initiated trials of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104 may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks described in Scilex’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Scilex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed or may file with the SEC, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and Scilex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as may be required by law.







Contacts:







Investors and Media





Scilex Holding Company





960 San Antonio Road





Palo Alto, CA 94303





Office: (650) 516-4310





Email: investorrelations@scilexholding.com





