Scilex Holding Company Announces Deferral of Preferred Stock Dividend Record Date

Scilex Holding Company defers preferred stock dividend record date, retaining flexibility on future date and payment decisions.

Scilex Holding Company announced that its Board of Directors has decided to defer the record date for a previously announced preferred stock dividend, originally set for May 2, 2025, to a later date determined at the Board's discretion. This change allows the Board the flexibility to alter the record and payment dates or to revoke the dividend altogether. Scilex is dedicated to developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for various medical conditions, with key products including ZTlido®, ELYXYB®, and Gloperba®. The company also has three product candidates in development, targeting pain relief and treatment for conditions like chronic pain and fibromyalgia. Scilex is based in Palo Alto, California, and more information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has approved a deferral of the record date for the dividend, allowing for potential strategic adjustments that may benefit the company and its stakeholders.



This move indicates that the company is actively managing its financial strategies regarding dividends, which can enhance investor confidence.



Scilex is focused on non-opioid pain management, addressing a significant market need and positioning itself in a socially responsible manner in the pharmaceutical industry.



The company has a robust pipeline of products and candidates targeted at high unmet medical needs, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

The company has postponed the record date for its preferred stock dividend, which may create uncertainty and dissatisfaction among investors expecting timely returns.

The Board retains the right to revoke the dividend altogether, which could further erode investor confidence and negatively impact stockholder relations.

Forward-looking statements indicate significant risks related to product development and market acceptance, hinting at potential challenges that could affect future growth and profitability.

FAQ

What is the new record date for Scilex's dividend?

The new record date for Scilex's dividend will be determined later by the Board of Directors.

What is SEMDEXA™ and its significance?

SEMDXA™ is a non-opioid gel formulation for treating chronic pain, currently in clinical development.

How does Scilex focus on pain management?

Scilex focuses on developing non-opioid therapies for acute and chronic pain and related conditions.

Where can I find more information about Scilex's products?

More information about Scilex's products is available on their website at www.scilexholding.com.

What risks are associated with Scilex's forward-looking statements?

Risks include changes to the dividend record date, development delays, and market acceptance uncertainties.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, "Scilex" or "Company"), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved a deferral of the previously announced record date of May 2, 2025 for the Company's previously announced dividend of Scilex preferred stock (the "Dividend") to its stockholders and certain other securityholders of Scilex. The new record date for the Dividend will be such later date to be determined in the sole discretion of the Board (such later record date as so determined by the Board, the "New Record Date"). The Board retains the right to continue to change any New Record Date (and therefore any related payment date for the Dividend) and the ability to revoke the Dividend.





For more information on Scilex Holding Company, refer to www.scilexholding.com.



www.scilexholding.com



.





For more information on Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., refer to www.semnurpharma.com.



www.semnurpharma.com



.





For more information on ZTlido® including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.ztlido.com.



www.ztlido.com



.





For more information on ELYXYB®, including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.elyxyb.com.



www.elyxyb.com



.





For more information on Gloperba®, including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.gloperba.com.



www.gloperba.com



.







https://www.facebook.com/scilex.pharm









https://www.linkedin.com/company/scilex-holding-company/









info@scilexholding.com









About Scilex Holding Company







Scilex Holding Company is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and is dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex’s commercial products include: (i) ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) Gloperba®, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.





In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA” or “SP-102”), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study and was granted Fast Track status from the FDA in 2017; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of acute pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in acute low back pain. SP-103 has been granted Fast Track status from the FDA in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia.





Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.







About Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Semnur”) is a clinical late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pain therapies. Semnur’s product candidate, SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), is the first non-opioid novel gel formulation administered epidurally in development for patients with moderate to severe chronic radicular pain/sciatica.





Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting concerning the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements related to Scilex and its subsidiaries under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Scilex’s declaration and payment of the Dividend and timing thereof (including that the Board may change the New Record Date and, as a result, the payment date for the Dividend), Scilex’s potential development and commercialization of treatments for obesity, neurodegenerative, cardiometabolic disease.





Risks and uncertainties that could cause Scilex’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the Board’s right to change the New Record Date and/or revoke the Dividend, Scilex’s ability to develop and commercialize treatments for obesity, neurodegenerative, cardiometabolic disease; risks associated with the unpredictability of trading markets and whether a market will be established for Scilex’s common stock; general economic, political and business conditions; risks related to COVID-19 (and other similar disruptions); the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex’s product candidates; the risk that Scilex will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that Scilex’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the outcome of the trials and studies for SP-102, SP-103 or SP-104 may not be successful or reflect positive outcomes; risks that the prior results of the clinical and investigator-initiated trials of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104 may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks described in Scilex’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Scilex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed or may file with the SEC, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and Scilex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as may be required by law.







Contacts:







Investors and Media





Scilex Holding Company





960 San Antonio Road





Palo Alto, CA 94303





Office: (650) 516-4310





Email: investorrelations@scilexholding.com





Website:



www.scilexholding.com







SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark owned by Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.





ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company.





Gloperba® is the subject of an exclusive, transferable license to use the registered trademark by Scilex Holding Company.





ELYXYB® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Holding Company.





Scilex Bio™ is a trademark owned by Scilex Holding Company, Inc.





All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





© 2025 Scilex Holding Company All Rights Reserved.



