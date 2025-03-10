Scilex Holding Company Announces Change of Record Date for Preferred Stock Dividend

Scilex Holding Company announces change to preferred stock dividend record date, now April 11, 2025.

Scilex Holding Company has announced a change in the record date for its previously declared dividend of preferred stock, moving it from January 28, 2025, to April 11, 2025. The payment date for this dividend will be determined by future Board resolutions, expected within 60 days of the new record date. Scilex is focused on developing non-opioid pain management products for acute and chronic pain and has plans for a joint venture with IPMC Company. The company currently markets several products, including ZTlido®, ELYXYB®, and Gloperba®, and is developing new treatments such as SP-102, SP-103, and SP-104. The press release includes forward-looking statements highlighting potential risks and uncertainties related to these developments.

Potential Positives

Scilex Holding Company is solidifying its commitment to shareholders by announcing a dividend, which reflects confidence in its financial position and future growth.

The change of the record date for the dividend may allow for better financial planning and anticipation among investors and stakeholders.

The ongoing development and commercialization of innovative non-opioid pain management therapies indicate the company's focus on addressing significant unmet medical needs in a growing market.

Potential Negatives

Changing the record date for the dividend may create uncertainty among shareholders regarding the stability and reliability of the company's dividend policy.

The potential for the Board to further change the record date or revoke the dividend suggests a lack of confidence or stability in the company's financial situation.

Numerous risks related to the progress and commercialization of product candidates may indicate potential challenges in achieving future revenue growth, which could unfavorably impact investor sentiment.

FAQ

What is the new record date for Scilex's preferred stock dividend?

The new record date for the preferred stock dividend is April 11, 2025.

Who will receive the dividend from Scilex?

The dividend will be paid to Scilex stockholders and certain other securityholders.

What types of products does Scilex focus on?

Scilex focuses on non-opioid pain management products for acute and chronic pain treatment.

What is Scilex's joint venture with IPMC Company about?

The joint venture aims to address neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases through innovative treatments.

Where can I find more information about Scilex's products?

More information is available on Scilex's website and specific product sites like ztlido.com and elyxyb.com.

$SCLX Insider Trading Activity

$SCLX insiders have traded $SCLX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAISIM SHAH (See Remarks) has made 3 purchases buying 92,000 shares for an estimated $75,221 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. YUE ALEXANDER WU purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $18,992

HENRY JI (Executive Chairperson) has made 2 purchases buying 18,888 shares for an estimated $18,061 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN HOI MA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,700 shares for an estimated $6,499

JAY CHUN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,750

DAVID LEMUS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,800

DORMAN FOLLOWWILL purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $990

$SCLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SCLX stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and, following the formation of its proposed joint venture with IPMC Company, neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved changing the previously announced record date of January 28, 2025 for its previously announced dividend of Scilex preferred stock (the “Dividend”) to its stockholders and certain other securityholders of Scilex. The new record date for the Dividend will be April 11, 2025 (the “New Record Date”). Subject to the Board’s right to further change the New Record Date, the payment date (the “Payment Date”) will be determined by subsequent resolutions of the Board, which will be within 60 days following the New Record Date.





About Scilex Holding Company







Scilex Holding Company is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and, following the formation of its proposed joint venture with IPMC Company, in neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and is dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex’s commercial products include: (i) ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) Gloperba®, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.





In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA” or “SP-102”), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study and was granted Fast Track status from the FDA in 2017; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of acute pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in acute low back pain. SP-103 has been granted Fast Track status from the FDA in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia.





Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.







About Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Semnur”) is a clinical late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pain therapies. Semnur’s product candidate, SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), is the first non-opioid novel gel formulation administered epidurally in development for patients with moderate to severe chronic radicular pain/sciatica.





Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting concerning the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements related to Scilex and its subsidiaries under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Scilex’s declaration and payment of the Dividend and timing thereof (including that the Board may change the New Record Date and, as a result, the Payment Date), Scilex’s proposed joint venture with IPMC Company and the potential development and commercialization of treatments for obesity, neurodegenerative, cardiometabolic disease.





Risks and uncertainties that could cause Scilex’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the Board’s right to change the New Record Date and/or revoke the Dividend, Scilex’s ability to consummate a joint venture or any other transaction with IPMC Company and develop and commercialize treatments for obesity, neurodegenerative, cardiometabolic disease; risks associated with the unpredictability of trading markets and whether a market will be established for Scilex’s common stock; general economic, political and business conditions; risks related to COVID-19 (and other similar disruptions); the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex’s product candidates; the risk that Scilex will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that Scilex’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the outcome of the trials and studies for SP-102, SP-103 or SP-104 may not be successful or reflect positive outcomes; risks that the prior results of the clinical and investigator-initiated trials of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104 may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks described in Scilex’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Scilex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed or may file with the SEC, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and Scilex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as may be required by law.







Contacts:







Investors and Media





Scilex Holding Company





960 San Antonio Road





Palo Alto, CA 94303





Office: (650) 516-4310





Email: investorrelations@scilexholding.com





Website:



www.scilexholding.com







SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark owned by Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.





ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company.





Gloperba® is the subject of an exclusive, transferable license to use the registered trademark by Scilex Holding Company.





ELYXYB® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Holding Company.





All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





© 2025 Scilex Holding Company All Rights Reserved.



