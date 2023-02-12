Markets
Scilex Acquires Rights To FDA-Approved ELYXYB In U.S. And Canada For Acute Treatment Of Migraine

February 12, 2023 — 08:37 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Scilex Holding Co. (SCLX), a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), announced that it has acquired rights to ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) in the U.S. and Canada, the FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.

The acute migraine drug market size is expected to reach US$9.26 billion by 2030.

"We expect this third product will accelerate our strong commitment to offer novel formulations that are opioid sparing and non-addictive for millions of acute and chronic pain patients and will be a great fit within our top-notch commercial team," said Jaisim Shah, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scilex.

