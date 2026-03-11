Scienture Holdings Stock Climbs 31% After GPO Agreements For REZENOPY Naloxone Spray

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) are moving up about 31 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company formalized multiple commercial Group Purchasing Organization agreements for REZENOPYTM (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 10 mg.

The company's shares are currently trading at $0.51 on the Nasdaq, up 31.40 percent. The stock opened at $0.61 and has climbed as high as $0.64 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.37 to $3.17.

The agreements are expected to expand the company's institutional reach, providing access to more than 5000 healthcare facilities representing potential penetration into approximately 60% of the U.S. institutional market.

