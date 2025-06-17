Scienture Holdings, Inc. Terminates Equity Line of Credit to Focus on Launching FDA-Approved Arbli™

Scienture Holdings terminates its Equity Line of Credit to focus on launching Arbli™, an FDA-approved oral liquid losartan.

TAMPA, FL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC.





(NASDAQ: SCNX) (the “Company”),



a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through developing, bringing to market, and distributing novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs, announced it has terminated its Equity Line of Credit (“ELOC”) facility effective as of May 22, 2025.





In connection with cancellation of the ELOC, on June 16, 2025, the Company filed a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-283591) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 3, 2025, declared effective on February 14, 2025. The post-effective amendment deregisters all 310,488 unsold shares of the Company’s common stock that had been registered under the registration statement.





This strategic financial decision comes as the Company prepares to commercially launch its first FDA-approved product candidate, Arbli



™



, which is the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral liquid losartan in the U.S. market.





"This move allows management to focus more on our planned commercialization of Arbli



™



upcoming in summer 2025,” said Shankar Hariharan, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. “We believe that it is in the Company’s best interest to cancel the ELOC facility as we prepare for the commercial launch of Arbli



™



and seek more favorable financing terms to support the Company’s near and long-term growth strategy.”





"We are at a critical moment in our Company’s history as we quickly approach our target date for commercially lauunching Arbli



™



this summer,” commented Naraismhan Mani, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. “Cancelling the ELOC facility represents a commitment by our management to focus on the commercial launch and finding more favorable funding opportunities to support our strategic plans.”





The Company continues to expect that it will commercially launch Arbli



™



by making it available to patients in the U.S. during Q3 2025. Arbli



™



is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in patients greater than 6 years old, for the reduction of risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, and for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in certain patients with type 2 diabetes.







About Arbli







™









Arbli



™



is the first and only oral liquid formulation of losartan approved by the U.S. FDA. It comes in a 165 mL bottle as a peppermint flavored suspension that does not require refrigeration and has been approved for a shelf life of 18 months from the date of manufacture when stored at room temperature. Based on the additional stability data that has been obatined, the shelf-life of the product has been extended to 24-months at room temperature.







About Scienture Holdings, Inc.







SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: “SCNX”), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Scienture, LLC and Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and sells brand, generic and non-drug products to healthcare markets including government organizations, hospitals, clinics and independent pharmacies nationwide. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit



www.scienture.com



.







Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch and the success those products may have in the marketplace. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.







