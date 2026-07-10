Scienture Announces Commercial Inventory Readiness For REZENOPY Naloxone Nasal Spray; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) announced that it has completed manufacturing of commercial launch inventory and will begin shipments in July of REZENOPY Nasal Spray 10 mg to U.S. pharmaceutical wholesalers, with broad availability expected in August.

Opioid overdoses remain a critical public health challenge, particularly with the rise of synthetic opioids that are many times stronger than morphine. REZENOPY (naloxone hydrochloride) is the highest-dose FDA-approved naloxone nasal spray in the Unites States, delivering 10 mg in a single-use device for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. The product is designed to provide rapid reversal in severe cases, offering an important option for healthcare providers, first responders, and community organizations.

According to the company's disclosures, wholesale distribution partners are preparing for nationwide rollout, ensuring pharmacies and hospitals can access inventory quickly. IQVIA data show the U.S. naloxone market totals about $144 million annually across 9.8 million units, highlighting the significant commercial opportunity for REZENOPY. Scienture also noted expanded payer access, with potential coverage reaching more than 100 million lives, which could improve affordability and uptake.

"Our readiness for wholesale shipments late this month marks a significant commercial milestone for Scienture as we continue executing on the launch of REZENOPY," said Shankar Hariharan, Executive Chairman and co-CEO of Scienture. He emphasized that the product will be broadly available in August, supporting efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

Upcoming milestones:

-Nationwide distribution beginning August 2026.

-Expanded payer negotiations to secure coverage for over 100 million lives.

SCNX has traded between $0.23 and $2.60 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.33, up 0.48%. During the overnight trading, the stock rose to $0.39, up 18.59%.

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