Scienture And Summit's REZENOPY Awarded Orange Book-Listable Patent, Valid Till 2041

(RTTNews) - Scienture Holdings, Inc.(SCNX) on Wednesday announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued an Orange Book-listable patent number covering REZENOPY or naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 10 mg, effective January 6, 2026, with an expiry date of February 5, 2041.

As Scienture entered into a definitive agreement with Summit Biosciences Inc., a subsidiary of Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., in March 2025 for the exclusive U.S. commercialisation rights to REZENOPY, the patent was issued to Summit Biosciences.

An Orange Book-listable patent typically covers the active ingredient, formulation, or approved method of use of the drug. REZENOPY has received the U.S. Patent No. 12,514,854 B2.

REZENOPY (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 10mg is an opioid antagonist indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression in adult and pediatric patients.

REZENOPY is the highest dosage of naloxone HCl nasal spray approved by the FDA on April 19, 2024.

Under the agreement with Summit Biosciences, Summit will manufacture and supply REZENOPY for commercial sale.

With certain pending commercial obligations, Scienture will own the new drug application for REZENOPY in its name and be responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of the product in the U.S. through Scienture's commercial operations infrastructure.

According to IQVIA data (Moving Annual Total or MTL September 2025), total annual U.S. naloxone sales reached approximately $154 million, with unit volume of 9.3 million units.

Over the past year, SCNX traded between $0.46 and $5.15 and is currently 1.67% down at $0.53.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.