Scientists who helped identify Hepatitis C virus win 2020 Nobel Medicine Prize

Contributor
Simon Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday.

"Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward," the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in a statement on awarding the prize of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).

"The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives."

($1 = 8.9053 Swedish crowns)

Graphic of Nobel laureateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2ns5o4C

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; additional reporting by Niklas Pollard, Johannes Hellstrom, Supantha Mukherjee and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 70 721 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More