Scientific Industries, Inc reports Q3 EPS (11c) vs. (31) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $2.8M vs. $2.6M last year. John Moore, Chairman, said, “The third quarter was the best in the history of Scientific Bioprocessing. After only five months on the market, the DOTS MPS system is sbi’s best-selling product and our customers are very pleased with the system’s performance. A key highlight this quarter was the successful testing of the DOTS MPS system in prominent pharmaceutical companies and academic labs, signaling a significant step forward in its suitability for advanced cell culture monitoring. Since mammalian cell culture applications are heavily utilized by industry, the space represents a much larger long-term opportunity than our traditional focus in microbiology, both in terms of market size and value. Therefore, as we continue to expand our presence in the microbial space, an earlier entry into mammalian cell culture monitoring has the potential to significantly accelerate the growth of our already existing $4.4 million commercial pipeline for DOTS from early 2025 onwards.”

