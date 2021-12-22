Scientific Games Withdraws Offer To Acquire Remaining 19% Stake In SciPlay

(RTTNews) - Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) said that it has withdrawn its previously announced July 15, 2021 all-stock offer to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own.

The company had offered to merge with SciPlay in a transaction that would have resulted in SciPlay shareholders, other than Scientific Games, receiving 0.25 shares of SGMS stock for each share of SciPlay stock.

The company will retain its 81% economic interest and 98% voting interest in SciPlay.

The company recently announced the sales of its Lottery and Sports Betting businesses for approximately $7 billion in transactions that are on track to close in the second quarter of 2022.

