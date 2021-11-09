Markets
Scientific Games Swings To Q3 Profit

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $182 million or $1.84 per share, compared to net loss of $117 million or $1.23 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $539 million from $432 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.33 per share on revenues of $778.02 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Last month, Scientific Games agreed to sell its Lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU, BBU_U.TO) for total consideration of $6.05 billion.

