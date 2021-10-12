Scientific Games (SGMS) Up on Contract Wins and Acquisitions

Scientific Games SGMS is riding on regular contract wins and acquisitions. The company recently announced that following a competitive procurement process, it has won the Vermont Lottery’s gaming systems technology contract for 10 years with an option of another 10-year extension.



Vermont Lottery will use the company’s advanced platform solutions, including AEGIS, WAVE retailer terminals and PlayCentral self-service machines across the network of lottery retailers in the state. Scientific Games will also provide turnkey system operations and game services.



The latest contract win reflects the company’s portfolio strength. Scientific Games won the Pennsylvania instant games and lottery systems contract for the next 10 years. Internationally, it won new contracts and contract extensions totaling 13 years in Bosnia, Denmark, Georgia, Poland and Portugal.



Apart from frequent contract wins, Scientific Games is also benefiting from acquisitions. The company recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ACS’s cashless table game solution, PlayOn, which will be rebranded as AToM – Access To On Demand Money.



Moreover, Scientific Games has been acquisitive throughout this year. In May 2021, the company completed the acquisition of SportCast, a well-known provider of sports betting, thereby expanding its portfolio.



In July, the company announced its intent to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own, in an all-stock transaction, following which SciPlay would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scientific Games.



Other recent notable acquisitions by Scientific Games include SportCast, a well-known provider of sports betting; Sideplay Entertainment, a leading digital eInstant content studio and Sydney-based slot developer, Lightning Box.



As per its restructuring strategy, Scientific Games is divesting its sport betting business – OpenBet – to Endeavor EDR for $1.2 billion. The deal is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.



The divestiture deal will help Scientific Games deleverage its balance sheet in order to improve liquidity. Scientific Games had a total debt of $9 billion as of Jun 30, 2021 compared with $9.1 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.



As of Jun 30, the company had $1.44 billion in available liquidity, which included SciPlay’s revolving credit facility. Net debt leverage ratio was 7.2 times as of Jun 30, 2021.



Increased liquidity will help Scientific Games invest in content and technology as well as enhanced monetization opportunities, thereby improving its competitive position against the likes of International Game Technology IGT and PlayAGS AGS.

