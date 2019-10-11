Scientific Games (SGMS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.27, changing hands as high as $22.09 per share. Scientific Games Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGMS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.79 per share, with $29.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.