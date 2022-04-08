Scientific Games (SGMS) Expands Footprint in North America

Scientific Games Corporation SGMS has expanded its footprint in North America with the launch of its gaming platform in Ontario, Canada. The company, currently doing business as Light & Wonder, expects the geographic expansion to strengthen its position in emerging markets and establish itself as the leading cross-platform global gaming firm in the long run.



As iGaming Ontario – an agency of the Government of Ontario – officially launched its regulated online gaming market for private operators on Apr 4, 2022, Scientific Games was among the first companies to tap this opportunity and launch its product offering adhering to the compliance standards of the regulator. This, in turn, will extend the reach of its content and technology platform OpenGaming and will make its top-performing games from in-house studios widely available to gaming buffs in the region. These include a repository of more than 3,500 games supported by a comprehensive range of responsible gambling tools for a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for players.



The company has embarked on a series of strategic steps over the past few months to transform itself into a cross-platform global gaming entity. Notable endeavors include the divestiture of its Lottery and Sports Betting businesses and the proposed rechristening of its corporate name to Light & Wonder, reflecting its focus on gaming content, hardware and systems that connect to iconic titles.



The transition marks a deliberate ploy to bring great game franchises to players on the go, including games in land-based casinos, online and mobile and in both real money and free-to-play social gaming markets. Scientific Games aims to operate under the new name from Spring 2022 and correspondingly change its ticker symbol to LNW.



However, a sluggish macroeconomic condition in international markets like China is a headwind for Scientific Games. The company derived almost 31% of 2021 revenues from sales to customers outside the United States. We believe lackluster growth in such major markets will remain an overhang on the stock.



SGMS has gained 28.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 7.8%.



