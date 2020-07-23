Scientific Games Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) Thursday reported second-quarter net loss of $203 million or $2.15 per share, compared to last year's loss of $77 million or $0.83 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $539 million from $845 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $1.65 per share on revenues of $449.06 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The company said its Gaming and Lottery revenue was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 disruptions that resulted in temporary closures of casino operations globally and a lower level of lottery ticket sales. Our SciPlay and Digital businesses grew in the quarter, showcasing the power of our diverse portfolio.

