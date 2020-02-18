Scientific Games Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $37 million compared to net income of $207 million.

Fourth-quarter revenues was $863 million compared to $886 million in the prior year period.

This was largely driven by lower Gaming revenue primarily due to fewer systems launches in Canada compared to last year and lower machine unit sales.

