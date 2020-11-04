Scientific Games Posts Q3 Loss

Markets
(RTTNews) - Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $111 million or $1.23 per share, compared to last year's profit of $18 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $698 million from $855 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.77 per share on revenues of $645.74 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The company said its third-quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 disruptions primarily in the Gaming business unit during the quarter, affecting comparability to the prior year period.

