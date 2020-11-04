Scientific Games Posts Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $111 million or $1.23 per share, compared to last year's profit of $18 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $698 million from $855 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.77 per share on revenues of $645.74 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The company said its third-quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 disruptions primarily in the Gaming business unit during the quarter, affecting comparability to the prior year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.