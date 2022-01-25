Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shareholders have earned a 28% CAGR over the last five years

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 33% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 249% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Scientific Games only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Scientific Games saw its revenue shrink by 1.3% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 28% per year, but that's what it did. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:SGMS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Scientific Games stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Scientific Games shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 28%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Scientific Games better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Scientific Games (3 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

