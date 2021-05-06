Scientific Games Corporation's (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Scientific Games Corporation's (NASDAQ:SGMS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$5.5b market-cap company posted a loss of US$569m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Scientific Games will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 9 of the American Hospitality analysts is that Scientific Games is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$158m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 122%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Scientific Games' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Scientific Games currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

There are key fundamentals of Scientific Games which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Scientific Games, take a look at Scientific Games' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

