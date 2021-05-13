Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$59.56

A week ago, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 2.3% better than analyst forecasts at US$729m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.16 per share, were 2.3% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SGMS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Scientific Games' nine analysts is for revenues of US$3.16b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Scientific Games forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.67 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.13b and losses of US$0.34 per share in 2021. Although we saw no serious change to the revenue outlook, the analysts have definitely increased their earnings estimates, estimating a profit next year, compared to previous forecasts of a loss. So it seems like the consensus has become substantially more bullish on Scientific Games.

The consensus price target rose 8.5% to US$59.56, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Scientific Games at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$36.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Scientific Games shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Scientific Games' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.1% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. Scientific Games is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Scientific Games to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Scientific Games analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Scientific Games (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

