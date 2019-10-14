Scientific Games and Nederlandse Loterij Expand Partnership

Scientific Games SGMS is banking on sports betting at various locations in an effort to strengthen its foothold in the gaming industry.



Recently, the company expanded partnership with Nederlandse Loterij (NLO) to power new digital sports betting solutions in the Netherlands, ahead of the country’s liberalized online gambling market launch in 2021.



Per the contract, the company will build a virtual betting offering for the lottery operator based on its OpenSports end-to-end sports betting technology. The betting mode will be available to Dutch players on both mobile and desktop.



Additionally, Scientific Games will also provide NLO with its OpenTrade managed trading services for non-Dutch sports activities.



Notably, the company currently supplies its Dutch lottery partner its OpenPlatform participant account technology in addition to a range of instant lottery games.

Sports Betting Spells Solid Opportunities



Scientific Games is expected to benefit from the growing momentum in Netherlands’ gambling market.



Per Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) data, the Dutch gambling market generated €2.05 billion revenues in 2018, up 11% since 2015.



Moreover, total consumer spending on gambling in the Netherlands in 2018 was €2.5 billion, up 12% since 2015.



Per a Bloomberg report, Scientific Games provides game technology and sports betting solutions to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries globally. It also includes 30 lotteries across the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.



The sports betting market has been gaining significant traction in recent times. Per Research and Markets reports, globally, this market is expected to witness compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the period 2019-2023.



Scientific Games’ complete end-to-end sportsbook partnership is also expected to benefit from NLO’s sports gambling monopoly in the country. However, entry of other operators with the launch of new online gambling market is expected to intensify competition.



Sports Betting Portfolio: A Key Catalyst



Scientific Games continues to bolster its sports betting portfolio supported by OpenBet technology. This technology is widely used in the betting and gaming industry and helps the company to secure contracts.



In 2019, Scientific Games launched New Zealand Racing Board’s (NZRB) sportsbook powered by its OpenBet technology. Notably, NZRB will leverage the company’s technology to provide customers with a sportsbook, rich with betting opportunities.



Additionally, the company’s joint venture Sans Girisim (Sans Digital) secured a 10-year sports betting contract in Turkey, which is one of the world's largest sports markets. Per the contract, the company offers its sports betting solutions to Turkish bettors at retail shops and via mobile.



Moreover, Scientific Games also expanded global lottery instant game manufacturing technology in North America and Europe.



Further, Scientific Games also partnered with Wynn Resorts to support the launch of Wynn Resorts' unique digital sports betting and iGaming applications in the United States.



