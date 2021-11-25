Scienjoy Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Bounce 26% But Its Business Still Trails The Market

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 32% in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, Scienjoy Holding may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.1x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Scienjoy Holding over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NasdaqCM:SJ Price Based on Past Earnings November 25th 2021 free data-rich visualisation

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Scienjoy Holding's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 50%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 14% overall rise in EPS. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Scienjoy Holding's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From Scienjoy Holding's P/E?

Shares in Scienjoy Holding are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Scienjoy Holding maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Scienjoy Holding that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.