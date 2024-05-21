Science in Sport Stakeholder Voting Rights Update

Science In Sport (GB:SIS) has released an update.

Richard Griffiths has notified Science in Sport PLC of crossing the threshold of voting rights, now holding a 3.78% stake in the company as of May 16, 2024. This change in shareholding was reported to the company and the Financial Conduct Authority on May 20, 2024. The notification indicates neither acquisition nor disposal of financial instruments, and no control is held by any other entity over this voting stake.

