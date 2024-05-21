News & Insights

Stocks

Science in Sport Stakeholder Voting Rights Update

May 21, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Science In Sport (GB:SIS) has released an update.

Richard Griffiths has notified Science in Sport PLC of crossing the threshold of voting rights, now holding a 3.78% stake in the company as of May 16, 2024. This change in shareholding was reported to the company and the Financial Conduct Authority on May 20, 2024. The notification indicates neither acquisition nor disposal of financial instruments, and no control is held by any other entity over this voting stake.

For further insights into GB:SIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.