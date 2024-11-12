News & Insights

Science Group PLC Initiates Share Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 10,000 of its ordinary shares, each priced at 471.5 pence, as part of its share buyback program. This transaction represents a marginal 0.02% of the company’s voting rights and reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially impacting shareholder interests.

