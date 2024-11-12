Science Group PLC Initiates Share Buyback Program

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 10,000 of its ordinary shares, each priced at 471.5 pence, as part of its share buyback program. This transaction represents a marginal 0.02% of the company’s voting rights and reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially impacting shareholder interests.

