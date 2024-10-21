Science Group PLC Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has executed a buyback of 5,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 456.0 pence per share, as part of their ongoing share repurchase program. This transaction represents a minor portion of the company’s total shares but indicates a strategic move to manage equity. Investors might consider the implications of such buybacks on shareholder value and market perception.

