Science Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 459.0 pence each, a move that represents a small fraction of its total voting shares. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of shares in issue to 44,960,365. This strategic buyback is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital efficiently.

