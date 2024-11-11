News & Insights

Stocks

Science Group PLC Announces Share Buyback Program

November 11, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has repurchased 12,000 of its own shares at a consistent price of 466.0 pence each, representing a small fraction of its voting rights. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the company’s total share count to 44,914,365. This buyback move may influence investor calculations under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:SAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.