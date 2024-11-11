Science Group PLC Announces Share Buyback Program

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has repurchased 12,000 of its own shares at a consistent price of 466.0 pence each, representing a small fraction of its voting rights. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the company’s total share count to 44,914,365. This buyback move may influence investor calculations under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:SAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.